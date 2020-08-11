Tuesday Night forecast: Seasonal, hot and humid

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s-mid 70s. Winds SE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Few clouds possible early otherwise mostly sunny and highs back around 90°. Winds SE 5-15, gusting up to 20 mph. The chance of storms is very small but if there is going to be storms during the day it would be after 4pm mainly in north-central Kansas.

The better chance of isolated to scattered storms develops after midnight Wednesday night and the chance of storms will continue through Friday morning. Doesn’t mean it will rain the entire time and there will be many spots that don’t get rain at all. Highs Thursday will depend on rain but could range anywhere from mid 80s to low 90s.

Friday-Sunday will be generally dry with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. There is a chance of storms both Saturday night with a cold front and Sunday night with a reinforcing cold front which will bring a drop in humidity for next work week and even cooler temperatures.

Taking Action:

While an isolated shower/storm can’t be ruled out through tomorrow evening, most spots will remain dry until after midnight Wednesday night. If you have outdoor plans Thursday, the storm chance will be hit and miss so may want to consider a Plan B to remain inside but still not a guarantee that it will rain in your area or if it does when it will rain. While we’re not dealing with extreme heat, it is still going to remain hot and humid with heat indices that could range anywhere from 94-102 through the weekend so make sure you’re staying safe and hydrating.

