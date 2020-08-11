Topeka police chief says it’s time for people to stop the shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shortly after sunrise Tuesday, Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran made his way to the back side of the Coachlight Village Mobile Home Park, in the 3800 block of S.W. South Park Avenue, site of the city’s latest homicides.

Two people were killed when gunfire rang out around 10:15 p.m. Monday at a mobile home on the south side of the park.

One other person suffered life-threatening injuries and as of early Tuesday afternoon had been reported in serious condition at a local hospital.

Multiple police officers from the Topeka Police Department held the scene through the night hours and into early Tuesday afternoon.

Cochran walked down a slight hill at the mobile home park and talked with officers and detectives on the scene.

About 15 minutes later, Cochran offered some comments on what had just transpired -- and what has preceded it in what has become a violent summer in Topeka.

The latest homicides bring to 19 the number of slaying so far in 2020 in the capital city, after an official total of 14 a year ago.

Cochran obviously has seen enough.

People need to quit shooting other people, he said.

They need to look out for each other and be good citizens.

Cochran did say that Monday night’s double-homicide was the result of a “domestic” disturbance.

Neighbors who spoke with 13 NEWS on Tuesday afternoon said the mobile home park, for the most part, is a quiet, friendly place.

However, they added, what unfolded late Monday was anything but friendly.

A loud disburbance started somewhere around 9:45 p.m., several said.

The disturbance grew louder, and several cars soon pulled up to the mobile home where the incident was unfolding.

Then, around 10:14 p.m., gunfire erupted outside one of the units. One neighbor estimated there were around 20 shots fired.

When the shooting ended, one person lay dead, another was transported to the hospital, where that individual later died. And the third person who was wounded was being treated for serious injuries.

The crime scene extended across a wide area north and south, with yellow police crime-scene tape extended around mobile homes that backed up against each other.

Most of the gunfire appeared to have occurred on the south end of the mobile home park, with multiple markers placed on the circle drive in front of one of the units.

Early Tuesday afternoon, a white, four-door Honda car was towed from in front of a mobile home near where the shooting occurred. The car appeared to have multiple bullet holes in the driver’s side.

Police early Tuesday afternoon hadn’t released many details on the incident. Cochran said Tuesday morning that officers were in the middle of “a very active” investigation.

One resident, Eddie Clark, said he heard a few gunshots late Monday after he had gone to bed but didn’t see anything when he looked outside his mobile home. Only later, when multiple police and emergency responders showed up, did he know there had been a major incident.

“You see these things or read about them but you never think you’ll see one,” Clark said. “Then it turns up in your own backyard.”

Meanwhile, around 4 a.m. Tuesday, police officers responded to a disturbance at the Law Enforcement Center, 320 S. Kansas Ave. Police officials said the disturbance included witnesses and others connected to the shooting incident.

No arrests had been reported as of 1:40 p.m. Tuesday. Police also hadn’t released any suspect descriptions.

Anyone with information may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.