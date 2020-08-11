Topeka cancels Clean Slate Day due to COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka Municipal Court has canceled the 2020 Clean Slate Day due to COVID-19.

The City of Topeka Municipal Court says it has made the difficult decision to cancel 2020′s Clean Slate Day due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health concerns. The court says it is dedicated to providing a safe environment to its patrons, and with an even that draws such a large turnout, it is not feasible to provide appropriate social distancing and sanitation to make sure that members of the community remain safe from COVID-19.

The Municipal Court says it has been a difficult decision to cancel the event because it provides the opportunity for a fresh start for those with Topeka Municipal Court offenses.

The Court says as a reminder, the following services provided at Clean Slate Day can still be accomplished by visiting the Municipal Court Clerk’s Office on a walk-in basis:

Recalling of arrest warrants

Resetting payment plans

Setting up different payment options

Filing petitions for expungements

The Court says it is open Monday - Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. but closes at noon on the first Friday of every month for in-service training. It says a picture ID is required to verify identity and patrons entering the courthouse for these purposes will not be subject to arrest.

The Topeka Municipal Court says the public is encouraged to come into the clerk’s office or to call 785-368-3776 to discuss other options that may be available.

