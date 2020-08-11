Advertisement

Suspect taken into custody connected to Gage Blvd. homicide

Topeka Police are investigating a shooting in the 1100 block of SW Gage that left a woman dead.
Topeka Police are investigating a shooting in the 1100 block of SW Gage that left a woman dead.(Shawn Wheat)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have confirmed one person was taken into custody connected to the August 5th shooting death of an innocent bystander.

TPD did not release the name of the person taken into custody, saying more information would be released later.

Police were called to the Valero around 11:30 p.m. that night and found evidence of shots being fired. While continuing their investigation, police found shell casings in the street, then located the victim at a nearby home.

Jerrie Ross was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Officers later released a picture of a person of interest in the case but have not said if the person in the photo is the same as the person taken into custody.

This is a developing story.  We’ll have more as it becomes available.

