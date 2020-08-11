Stormont Vail learns supply lessons from COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail is learning supply chain lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stormont Vail Health says its Supply Chain Department has been looking for needles in a haystack over the last few months as team members work to get the proper personal protective equipment to safely provide healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The health network says when the virus first entered the region, it was already spreading on the east and west coast. It says supply companies struggled to keep up with the demand and some placed customers on limited allocations.

Stormont Vail says the characteristics of the virus were still being identified and recommendations for PPE were constantly changing. It says the variation made it difficult to keep in stock with the appropriate gowns, masks and other supplies. It says what added to the difficulty of the situation was the fact that many of these supplies came from China where manufacturing had been shut down due to the pandemic.

Kirt Leyda, Director of Supply Chain for Stormont Vail says that because the health network had a strong relationship with its distributor, it was able to get access to most supplies and maintain many of its allocations. He says during the process, it also created a longer list of substitute products as well as added new vendors to help source needed products.

The hospital says it began tracking critical PPE supplies daily by using a seven-day rolling usage average, which it continues to monitor. It says critical supplies include medically rated facemasks, gowns, gloves, face shields, goggles and N95 respirators. It says before the COVID-19 pandemic it maintained a seven to 10 day supply of critical supplies, however, now it stocks a 90 da supply of critical PPE.

Leyda says the 90-day stock also includes a 20% growth, meaning it is stocking 108 days worth of supplies.

Stormont Vail says it has learned the following lessons in supply from the COVID-19 pandemic:

It needs to continue to work on the diversification of supply sources.

It needs to continue identifying substitute products.

It has tremendous community support. It says the many donations of cloth masks and N95s given by members of the community early on helped it when it was unable to obtain those supplies to keep its team members and patients safe.

Its Supply Chain team stands amongst the vast number of extraordinary team members who have together worked to overcome the challenges presented to it by the pandemic. They work side by side with its PPE Committee to determine the appropriate supplies for each situation. They have provided expertise to secure the appropriate supplies. They are tenacious in their search for supplies and new vendor sources.

Stormont Vail says its gratitude for the community remains strong as it looks back and recalls how many people and groups stepped up with donations when they were needed most.

