Storm sewer replacement closes 9th and Jewell in Topeka

(KCRG)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka will be replacing a storm sewer at the intersection of 9th St. and Jewell, requiring the closure of the intersection.

The City of Topeka says it will be replacing storm sewer inlets at the intersection of 9th St. and Jewell which will require a full closure of the intersection starting Tuesday, Aug. 11.

The City says the work is expected to last about two weeks, weather permitting.

According to the City, a sidewalk/ramp project will be coming to the neighborhood shortly after the sewer inlet work concludes.

