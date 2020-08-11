Advertisement

State Finance Council approves $70 million in COVID-19 relief

The State Finance Council votes unanimously in favor of a settlement involving the state’s foster care system in a suit on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
The State Finance Council votes unanimously in favor of a settlement involving the state’s foster care system in a suit on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The State Finance Council approved nearly 70 million dollars in coronavirus relief efforts Monday.

The bulk of the fund, $60 million dollars, has been marked for expanding internet access. $50 million of that will be used to improve broadband infrastructure, while the other $10 million will pay for partnerships with service providers to serve low-income populations.

$5 million will go towards consulting services to ensure accounting and compliance requirements are met for the Coronvirus Relief Fund, and the remaining $3.9 million will reimburse state agencies for COVID-19 related expenses.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Riley Co. no longer requiring bars/restaurants to screen employees before shift

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Health Order No. 17 removes the requirement for bars and restaurants to screen employees for COVID-19 symptoms before each shift. The process is now listed as a recommendation.

News

SNCO Sheriff’s Office names new PR Deputy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office has found their new face of public relations.

News

Aldersgate Village nurse speaks out about COVID-19 outbreak at facility

Updated: 3 hours ago
13 News at Six

News

Aldersgate Village nurse speaks out about COVID-19 outbreak at facility

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
A nurse at Aldersgate Village retirement community, who asked to remain anonymous, is speaking out following a coronavirus outbreak last week at the facility.

Latest News

News

Aldersgate Village nurse speaks out about COVID-19 outbreak at facility

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
A nurse at Aldersgate Village retirement community, who asked to remain anonymous, is speaking out following a coronavirus outbreak last week at the facility.

News

Shawnee Co. commissioners urged to revisit hours of operation for bars

Updated: 4 hours ago
Bar owners told county leaders with a downward trend in COVID-19 cases and the industry following public health guidelines, the limits on bar hours should be revisited.

News

KDHE Secretary Lee Norman addresses critics comments on COVID-19 Case Chart

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the graph used last week during a news conference may have been confusing, but contends it was accurate.

News

Kansas House District 106 Republican primary still undecided

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Kansas House District 106 still doesn’t have a Republican nominee for the general election because the race is still too close to call.

News

McCrite Plaza retirement community reports staffer tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
A case of COVID-19 was discovered at the McCrite Plaza retirement community.

Sports

Mountain West postpones fall sports season

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Amid growing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mountain West conference has officially postponed its fall sports season.