State Finance Council approves $70 million in COVID-19 relief

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The State Finance Council approved nearly 70 million dollars in coronavirus relief efforts Monday.

The bulk of the fund, $60 million dollars, has been marked for expanding internet access. $50 million of that will be used to improve broadband infrastructure, while the other $10 million will pay for partnerships with service providers to serve low-income populations.

$5 million will go towards consulting services to ensure accounting and compliance requirements are met for the Coronvirus Relief Fund, and the remaining $3.9 million will reimburse state agencies for COVID-19 related expenses.

