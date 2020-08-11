Starlite Skate closing permanently

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Starlite Skate Center is closing permanently after shutting down temporarily in March.

“We are sad to close our doors, it was a difficult decision,” Melissa Kershner, spokesperson for Starlite Skate, said. “Starlite has been a place for families and friends to enjoy their time together; many of us grew up skating here and have fond memories of Starlite.”

Kershner says a local buyer purchased the building, located at 301 SE 45th St., and will open another business there after completing renovations. She also encourages skaters to enjoy Sk8away at 815 SW Fairlawn Rd.

Loretta Long, Starlite owner since 1991, plans to enjoy her retirement in the Topeka community.

