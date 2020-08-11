Advertisement

Special Olympics Kansas 2020 Convoy to run statewide

(AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSION, Kan. (WIBW) - Special Olympics Kansas has announced its 2020 Convoy will run statewide.

Special Olympics Kansas says drivers throughout the state will gather on Sept. 12 to drive 3,000 miles collectively for SOKS athletes. It says the impact of COVID-19 has caused athletes to veer from the traditional annual Truck Convoy to keep local residents and neighbors of Special Olympics athletes safe. It says instead of trucks parading through Kansas all at once, Kansas residents will support the 2020 Convoy by displaying a decal on their vehicle on Sept. 12.

SOKS says as a part of the Kansas Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics, the movement will raise awareness and funs for over 4,500 Kansans with intellectual disabilities that compete in over 20 year-round sports. It says thanks to some great committee members, it has a great solution to work around COVID-19 restrictions and have some fun while social distancing.

According to SOKS, those who register or sponsor the Convoy before Sept. 12 will receive an official 2020 Convoy decal and mileage logs through the mail. It says on that day participants will display the decal on their vehicles, take pictures and document their mileage. It says no official parades will be held, rather, participants will document their mileage for the day as they work, play and explore Kansas.

SOKS says it hopes to log over 3,000 miles driven across the state in one day.

According to SOKS, registration is open to any road-safe vehicle and owners and operators of semi-trucks, classic cars, motorcycles, work trucks, farm tractors, grain trucks or any other vehicle is welcome to join the fun. It says participants are required to display the decal and return the mileage log for documentation.

SOKS says sponsorship spots are also available and sponsors can register online or via mail. It says a sponsorship would feature the company’s logo on the event shirts, website and other promotional items.

For more information or to register for 2020′s events visit the SOKS website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Starlite Skate closing permanently

Updated: moments ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Starlite Skate Center is closing permanently after shutting down temporarily in March.

News

Local health officials respond to the stress of COVID-19 on their jobs

Updated: 10 minutes ago
A report from Kaiser Health News and the Associated Press found that across 23 states 48 local and state health leaders have been fired, resigned or retired since the start of the pandemic, many citing the stress of the job.

Sports

Kansas City schools vote to suspend fall sports activities

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Kansas City, Kansas public schools have voted not to participate in KSHSAA fall sports. A board voted 5-2 to suspend the upcoming seasons.

News

Suspect taken into custody connected to Gage Blvd. homicide

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Topeka Police have confirmed one person was taken into custody connected to the August 5th shooting death of an innocent bystander.

Coronavirus

AG Schmidt clarifies legality of COVID-19 health orders in schools

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Attorney General Derek Schmidt is answering questions of the legality of county commission and school board COVID-19 health orders that are less restrictive than Governor Kelly’s Executive Orders.

Latest News

News

Aldersgate CEO responds to claims about transparency during COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
The CEO of Aldersgate Village retirement community is responding to allegations made by staff members at the facility that claim administration hasn’t been transparent as they deal with a coronavirus outbreak.

Forecast

Tuesday Night forecast: Seasonal, hot and humid

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Dry days ahead

Coronavirus

KDOC confirms positive case of COVID-19 at Winfield Correctional Facility

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Corrections has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at the Winfield Correctional Facility.

News

Topeka cancels Clean Slate Day due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Topeka Municipal Court has canceled the 2020 Clean Slate Day due to COVID-19.

News

Stormont Vail learns supply lessons from COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail is learning supply chain lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic.