Special Olympics Kansas 2020 Convoy to run statewide

MISSION, Kan. (WIBW) - Special Olympics Kansas has announced its 2020 Convoy will run statewide.

Special Olympics Kansas says drivers throughout the state will gather on Sept. 12 to drive 3,000 miles collectively for SOKS athletes. It says the impact of COVID-19 has caused athletes to veer from the traditional annual Truck Convoy to keep local residents and neighbors of Special Olympics athletes safe. It says instead of trucks parading through Kansas all at once, Kansas residents will support the 2020 Convoy by displaying a decal on their vehicle on Sept. 12.

SOKS says as a part of the Kansas Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics, the movement will raise awareness and funs for over 4,500 Kansans with intellectual disabilities that compete in over 20 year-round sports. It says thanks to some great committee members, it has a great solution to work around COVID-19 restrictions and have some fun while social distancing.

According to SOKS, those who register or sponsor the Convoy before Sept. 12 will receive an official 2020 Convoy decal and mileage logs through the mail. It says on that day participants will display the decal on their vehicles, take pictures and document their mileage. It says no official parades will be held, rather, participants will document their mileage for the day as they work, play and explore Kansas.

SOKS says it hopes to log over 3,000 miles driven across the state in one day.

According to SOKS, registration is open to any road-safe vehicle and owners and operators of semi-trucks, classic cars, motorcycles, work trucks, farm tractors, grain trucks or any other vehicle is welcome to join the fun. It says participants are required to display the decal and return the mileage log for documentation.

SOKS says sponsorship spots are also available and sponsors can register online or via mail. It says a sponsorship would feature the company’s logo on the event shirts, website and other promotional items.

For more information or to register for 2020′s events visit the SOKS website.

