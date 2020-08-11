Advertisement

SNCO Sheriff’s Office names new PR Deputy

Abigail Christian was named as the Public Relations Deputy for the SNCO Sheriff's Office.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office has found their new face of public relations.

Abigail Christian was recently selected as the Sheriff’s Office’s Public Relations deputy.

Christian has served the Sheriff’s Office since 2016, when she was in the Patrol Division.

She has assisted the Community Services Unit, serves the Office’s domestic violence trainer, and is a member of the Mayor’s Task Force Against Domestic Violence.

