Sen. Moran grants Topeka Metro Transit Authority nearly $5 million

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran has announced a nearly $5 million grant for the Topeka Metro Transit Authority.

Senator Jerry Moran, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and Senate Banking Subcommittee on Housing, Transportation and Community Development, says a nearly $4,987,500 grant for the Topeka Metro Transit Authority from the U.S. Department of Transportations 2020 Fiscal Year Buses and Bus Facilities Grant Program.

“The Topeka Metro Transit Authority works diligently to connect citizens with their community and these federal resources will further support their mission,” said Sen. Moran. “Affordable local transit is important to the economies of our metro areas, and I look forward to continuing my work with local leaders to modernize the Topeka transit system.”

“With the funding we receive from this grant, Topeka Metro will be able to improve our operations by replacing a portion of our aging bus fleet, while also investing in technology to enhance communication with our bus operators,” said Topeka Metro General Manager Bob Nugent. “In addition, we are pleased to once again partner with Evergy to provide improved service in our community.”

Moran says the grant will be used to add seven diesel buses to the Topeka MTA’s fleet, provide an electric utility redundant connection to protect against electrical failure and install solar-powered signage displays.

Senator Moran says he wrote a letter of support for the grant in March. He says MTA received $1.7 million in 2019 for the purchase of low and zero-emission buses.

