Advertisement

Sen. Brown on DNC, Gov. Kasich’s upcoming address, and the VEEPstakes

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) discusses VEEPstakes, Gov. Kasich's (R-Ohio) upcoming address backing Biden, and what he hopes comes out of the virtual convention.
Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) discusses VEEPstakes, Gov. Kasich's (R-Ohio) upcoming address backing Biden, and what he hopes comes out of the virtual convention.(Gray DC)
By Kyle Midura
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) says this year’s Democratic National Convention will be unlike any other in memory.

Brown considered running for president in 2020 but opted out of the race before ever getting in. Four years earlier, he was on the shortlist to be Hillary Clinton’s running-mate before she ultimately chose Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA).

In a Tuesday afternoon digital gaggle with the D.C. press corps, Brown tackled questions about next week’s virtual Democratic National Convention. Though they don’t share many policy positions, he praised former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio) for his outspoken criticism of the president and backing former V.P. and presumptive Democratic Nominee Joe Biden.

Kasich is scheduled to speak at the Democratic Convention next week during primetime. Brown joked that he might have imagined Gov. Kasich protesting outside a DNC, but never would have dreamed he would be a keynote speaker.

Brown told reporters he has offered his suggestion for who Biden should choose as his running-mate but won’t be sharing it publicly. He spoke at length about what it was like to be in the midst of the vetting process in 2016 and the disappointment that followed after he was not the pick.

As for the convention itself, Brown did say he will take in active role in the process. While coronavirus led the party to swap venues, from a stadium to a digital space, he did say there’s important work to be done.

You can watch Sen. Brown’s interview with Washington Correspondent Kyle Midura and other reporters in the video tabs below.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

President Trump’s briefing from the White House

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
President Trump’s briefing from the White House

News

Sen. Moran grants Topeka Metro Transit Authority nearly $5 million

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Senator Jerry Moran has announced a nearly $5 million grant for the Topeka Metro Transit Authority.

News

Kansas governor skeptical of Trump plan to extend benefits

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
A spokeswoman says Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s administration is reviewing President Donald Trump’s plan to extend supplemental unemployment benefits but is waiting for more details.

News

Trump signs Sen. Moran backed law

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
President Trump has signed Senator Moran’s legislation expanding adaptive housing for veterans into law.

News

Kansas House District 106 Republican primary still undecided

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Kansas House District 106 still doesn’t have a Republican nominee for the general election because the race is still too close to call.

Latest News

News

Shawnee Co. announces final unofficial election results

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
Shawnee County has announced it has updated its final unofficial election results.

News

PPP Poll: Marshall leads Bollier by 1 point in race for U.S. Senate

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT
|
By Angela Smith
A new Public Policy Polling survey finds Republican candidate Roger Marshall leading Democratic candidate Barbara Bollier by just 1 point (43-42) in the competitive Senate race in Kansas.

National

President Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT
|
By TALI ARBEL
President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.

Coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests negative after positive test before Trump visit

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT
|
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and DAN SEWELL
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just ahead a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.

News

Governor Kelly visits K-State Biosecurity Research Institute

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly visited the Kansas State University Biosecurity Research Center on Aug. 6.

News

Senate passes Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 1:29 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
The U.S. Senate has passed Senator Jerry Moran’s Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act.