SCHD announces free Tetanus Immunizations for residents helping in flood cleanups

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department has announced it will give out Tetanus immunizations by appointments only for free for residents involved in the cleanup of recent flash flooding in the county.

The Shawnee County Health Department says it is offering adult Tetanus, Diphtheria and Pertussis (Tdap) vaccinations for free to Shawnee Co. residents affected by recent flash flooding. It says anyone that sustained injuries during clean-up of floodwater or contaminated water and has not had a Tetanus vaccination in the last decade is eligible to receive the vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control says Tetanus is an infection caused by bacteria called Clostridium tetani. It says when the bacteria invade the body, they produce a toxin causing painful muscle contractions. It says another name for tetanus is “lockjaw” and often causes a person’s neck and jaw muscles to lock, hindering the opening of the mouth or swallowing.

SCHD says appointments for the immunizations can be scheduled by calling the Immunization Clinic at 785-251-5700.

SCHD says the vaccinations are adults only and patients should bring vaccination records if available. It says vaccination records can be requested from the SCHD Medical Records office at 785-251-5621.

