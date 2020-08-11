Riley Co. no longer requiring bars/restaurants to screen employees before shift

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County eased up on a restriction from their previous health order.

Health Order No. 17 removes the requirement for bars and restaurants to screen employees for COVID-19 symptoms before each shift. The process is now listed as a recommendation.

This was the only change to their previous order, and will stay in effect until amended, rescinded, or replaced by another order in writing.

