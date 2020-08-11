Pac-12 postpones all sports to 2021 due to COVID-19

(WIBW) - The Pac-12 has postponed all athletic competitions until next year.

The decision came after a unanimous vote from the Pac-12 CEO group. The Pac-12 joins the Big Ten, which hours earlier voted to pull the plug on the upcoming fall football season.

“All of the Pac-12 presidents and chancellors understand the importance of this decision, and the disappointment it will create for our student-athletes, the coaches, support staff and all of our fans,” Michael Schill, president of the University of Oregon, said. “Ultimately, our decision was guided by science and a deep commitment to the health and welfare of student-athletes. We certainly hope that the Pac-12 will be able to return to competition in the New Year.”

The conference adds all student-athletes impacted by the postponement will have their scholarships guaranteed.

Update on the 2020-21 Pac-12 season below.https://t.co/G6VxDO2VM2 — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) August 11, 2020

