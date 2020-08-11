New study reveals more than half of parents ready to send kids back to class

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than half of parents polled in a recent survey say they want their children to get back to the classroom.

According to personal finance website WalletHub, 55% of parents from across the country prefer in-person learning over virtual.

When asked why, the number one response was for their child’s development, followed by 32% of parents saying they cannot work remotely.

2/3 of parents who consider themselves conservative are in favor of their kids going to class, while less than half of liberal parents felt the same way.

About a quarter of respondents said teachers who work remotely should take a pay cut, work more hours, or give up vacation days.

Read the full report here.

