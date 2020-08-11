Advertisement

Natatorium closed for Fall 2020 semester, K-State announced early Tuesday

Kansas State University Natatorium August 2020
Kansas State University Natatorium August 2020(Becky Goff)
By Becky Goff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After a university-wide study assessment of ventilation systems in the campus’s aging buildings, Kansas State has announced closure of some classrooms as well as the Natatorium.

The Natatorium originally opened in 19-75 and is operated by the K-State Facilities Department.

The facility is used by students, faculty, staff, and numerous community programs, K-State will issue refunds to those who have already purchased Natatorium Recreational Service memberships.

K-State is working with the organizations who use the facility to give them an update on short-term and long-term plans for the facility and the previous arrangements with those entities.

Kansas State University will not open the Natatorium during the Fall 2020 school semester due to COVID-19 concerns.

“We don’t have adequate ventilation and the risk for people being in the building with COVID is a lot higher. In this case, the Natatorium, which by its nature is a very sealed building…being a swimming pool, was not up to standards.” Kansas State University, Vice President of Communications and Marketing, Jeffery Morris says.

Due to the nearly $4 million in necessary repairs, and upgrades needed for the facility, which were determined by a 2018 engineering study, Kansas State University has been working on a plan to permanently close the facility within 3 years.

