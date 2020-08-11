Advertisement

Two dead, another injured in late night shooting

Two people are dead and another person is injured in a late night shooting in SE Topeka.
SW Topeka Shooting
SW Topeka Shooting(WIBW)
By Grant Stephens, Shawn Wheat and Dylan Olsen
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Update 11:50 p.m.: Two people are dead and another person is injured in a late night shooting in SE Topeka.

No suspect information has been released.

Several people have been injured in a southwest Topeka shooting.

According to Shawnee County Dispatchers - the call came in around 10:14 Monday night.

There are currently multiple units on-scene investigating at the trailer park at SW South Park Ave.

No information has been released about how many people have been injured, or what their conditions are.

There is also no information on suspects.

13 NEWS has a crew at the scene. We’ll update the story with more information as soon as it’s made available.

