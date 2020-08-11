McLouth schools close buildings after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - McLouth Unified School District 342 have closed their buildings ahead of the school year starting after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Superintendent Steve Lilly, they were aware that the staff member contracted the virus and also had reports that two additional staff members were experiencing symptoms.

“As a precautionary measure, we have shut down the buildings and will begin deep cleaning shortly,” said Lilly.

Students are set to return to school on August 27th. The district has provided parents the option to opt for in-person or remote learning.

