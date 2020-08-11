Advertisement

KHP cracks down on safe driving as Labor Day nears

(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is stressing safe driving for the Labor Day holiday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says it will join local and state law enforcement agencies during Aug. 20 to Labor Day, Sept. 7, to help keep Kansas roads safe and reduce the number of impaired motorists on roadways.

KHP says it will participate in the annual Special Traffic Enforcement Program, You Drink. You Drive. You Lose campaign. It says the Kansas Department of Transportation has provided funding for troopers to work overtime so more officers can be patrolling the roadways to help reduce the number and severity of crashes.

“As the summer travel season comes to a close, the Kansas Highway Patrol will be out working to ensure our travelers make it to their destinations safely. As you celebrate the upcoming Labor Day weekend, we urge everyone to play it safe and to have a sober driver drive if you’ve been drinking,” said Captain Andy Dean. “If you are traveling and suspect another motorist may be impaired, please dial 911.”

KHP says it is providing the following tips for those traveling over the Labor Day holiday:

  • Always wear your seat belt. It’s your best defense against impaired drivers. Every trip, every time.
  • Check your vehicle’s condition, including tires, fluid levels and mechanical equipment.
  • Check road conditions at www.kandrive.org to look for construction or delays on your route.
  • Allow plenty of time to arrive at your destination.
  • Buckle up and make sure your children are in the appropriately fitted child safety seats.
  • Have an emergency kit in your vehicle with essentials such as water, flashlights, chargers, blankets and non-perishable food.
  • Always have a sober driver before you drink alcohol away from home or take a sober ride to and from the location if you will be consuming alcohol. Remember, this is your decision.
  • Before you take a new prescription medication, check your medications for driving warnings.
  • Before you choose to drive after drinking, know that Kansas ignition interlock laws require that any driver convicted of driving under the influence (DUI) must install an ignition interlock device, including an electronic log device, on every vehicle you own or which is registered to you.
  • Before you choose to drink and drive, think about your family, your friends, your coworkers, neighbors.

KHP says it is wishing safe travels to all Kansans traveling. It says if assistance is needed on a Kansas highway to call *47 for assistance and to call *582 if traveling on the Kansas Turnpike.

