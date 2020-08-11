KDOC confirms positive case of COVID-19 at Winfield Correctional Facility

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Corrections has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at the Winfield Correctional Facility.

KDOC says the resident is a male over the age of 20. It says a mandatory mask protocol for staff and residents was implemented on July 7, 2020.

KDOC says it has been talking with officials from the Kansas Department of Health and Envrionment on the next steps needing to be taken to address the new circumstances. It says as a result of the consultation the following steps have been implemented:

The man and three additional men, who were roommates of the resident who tested positive, were moved to the Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) COVID-19 unit as per department protocol

Contact tracing will occur to identify what staff and residents have been in direct contact with the individual

A small group of residents is isolating at WCF as a precaution

Additional testing will take place as we continue to work to control the spread and KDOC will remain diligent in monitoring other staff and residents for symptoms

“The health and safety of our staff and residents are one of our top priorities,” Jeff Zmuda the KDOC Secretary said. “As with the other positive cases that have been identified in the past several weeks at other facilities, we are moving quickly to mitigate the risks.”

KDOC says the Winfield Correctional Facility opened in 1984 on the site of the Winfield State Hospital and Training Center. It says the facility has a capacity of 554 and serves only minimum custody adult males.

For more information on COVID-19 in Kansas, visit the KDHE website.

