Advertisement

Kansas WWII veteran surprised with parade on 110th birthday

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas veteran Julia Kabance celebrates her 110th birthday today.

“Did you ever see someone that old before?” Julia laughed.

Born August 10, 1910, Julia is the oldest known Native American World War II veteran, and the oldest member of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation.

She enlisted in the Army in 1942 and performed clerical work for more than two years as the war raged on overseas. She later spent 17 years volunteering at the VA in Topeka.

On her 110th, the Combat Vets Association is making sure she gets the celebration fit for a hero.

“It’s an honor to see an American hero right here in Wamego at 110 years old,” Robert Breinig said.

Dozens of motorcyclists drove her nursing home for a parade Monday, stopping to sing “Happy Birthday” along the way.

“As these warriors are stuck in their homes and they can’t get out to celebrate with their families, we bring the party to them,” Jake McCoy said.

As for what’s next for Julia?

“They say just keep on doing what you’ve been doing,” she said.

108-year-old Kansas woman on World War II, staying single
Kansas WWII veteran celebrates 109th birthday

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas WWII veteran surprised with parade on 110th birthday

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kansas WWII veteran surprised with parade on 110th birthday

News

Two dead, another injured in late night shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens, Shawn Wheat and Dylan Olsen
Several people injured in SW Topeka shooting.

News

Riley Co. no longer requiring bars/restaurants to screen employees before shift

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Health Order No. 17 removes the requirement for bars and restaurants to screen employees for COVID-19 symptoms before each shift. The process is now listed as a recommendation.

News

State Finance Council approves $70 million in COVID-19 relief

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
The State Finance Council approved nearly 70 million dollars in coronavirus relief efforts Monday.

Latest News

News

SNCO Sheriff’s Office names new PR Deputy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office has found their new face of public relations.

News

Aldersgate Village nurse speaks out about COVID-19 outbreak at facility

Updated: 4 hours ago
13 News at Six

News

Aldersgate Village nurse speaks out about COVID-19 outbreak at facility

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
A nurse at Aldersgate Village retirement community, who asked to remain anonymous, is speaking out following a coronavirus outbreak last week at the facility.

News

Shawnee Co. commissioners urged to revisit hours of operation for bars

Updated: 5 hours ago
Bar owners told county leaders with a downward trend in COVID-19 cases and the industry following public health guidelines, the limits on bar hours should be revisited.

News

KDHE Secretary Lee Norman addresses critics comments on COVID-19 Case Chart

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the graph used last week during a news conference may have been confusing, but contends it was accurate.

News

Kansas House District 106 Republican primary still undecided

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Kansas House District 106 still doesn’t have a Republican nominee for the general election because the race is still too close to call.