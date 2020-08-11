Advertisement

Kansas travel quarantine list amended

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and environment has updated the state’s travel quarantine list.

The Kansas Department of Health and Envrionment says it has amended its travel quarantine list by removing Florida and adding attendance at mass gathering of more than 500 people. It also says countries with a CDC Level 3 Travel Health Notice with restrictions remain.

The KDHE says the list applies to all people returning to or entering Kansas on the listed dates. It says it reviews and updates the list every two weeks.

According to the KDHE those that need to quarantine for 14 days includes visitors and Kansans that have:

  • Attended/traveled to mass gathering events of 500 people or greater on or after August 11.
  • Traveled to/from Florida between June 29 – August 11. 
  • Been on a cruise ship or a river cruise on or after March 15.
  • International travel on or after July 14 to countries with a CDC Level 3 Travel Health Notice, including China, Iran, European Schengen area, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland and Brazil. International travelers must follow CDC guidance and protocols.

The KDHE says others that need to continue the quarantine process are as follows:

  • Anyone subject to a travel-related quarantine for a state or country previously on the travel-related quarantine list must complete their 14-day quarantine period.
  • Received notification from public health officials (state or local) that you are a close contact of a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19.

The KDHE says the travel quarantines do not make travel through the state prohibited, however, people from these locations may still travel through Kansas. It says if this is done, it recommends limited stops, wearing a mask and being six feet from others when doing making rest stops or getting gas. It says if the destination is in Kansas, travelers are required to quarantine upon arrival to their destinations.

According to the KDHE, critical infrastructure employees traveling to the listed destinations should contact local health departments regarding instructions for quarantine orders while working. It says these employees, such as public health, law enforcement and food supply, need to have the staffing resources to continue serving Kansans so local health departments may allow a modified quarantine. It says these employees are not allowed to go anywhere outside of the working location while in the state.

For more information on COVID-19 in Kansas, visit the KDHE website.

