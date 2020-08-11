Kansas Supreme Court accepting comment on rule allowing courts to collect contact information

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court is asking for public comment on a new rule that allows courts to collect contact information.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it is looking for public comment on proposed Rule 124 which allows courts to collect contact information from parties, witnesses and potential jurors to help with case processing.

The Court says contact information will include the current mailing address, phone number and email address. It says the information is not a public record under the Kansas Open Records Act and will not be disclosed to anyone outside the courts.

According to the court, it will use the contact information as needed during the pendency of a case and could be used to remind parties and witnesses to appear or to alert jurors of last-minute instructions for reporting.

The Court says Rule 124 includes rules for retaining and ultimately disposing of contact information collected in court cases.

The Supreme Court says it will accept comment at SCRulespubliccomment@kscourts.org until Friday, Aug. 21, at 5 p.m. and the subject line must read “Rule 124.”

