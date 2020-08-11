Advertisement

Kansas crime rates look to increase in 2020

(KY3)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka is not the only city seeing a rise in killings.

KMBC says the Kansas City Metro area’s homicide count is at 122, as of Tuesday, Aug. 11, and six of those have come in the past 48 hours.

According to the station, the current pace is on track to surpass KC’s 2017 number of 151 homicides, which was the highest the city has seen since the early 90′s.

The Wichita Police Department says criminal homicides are up there as well, seeing a 55% increase from last year.

According to WPD, shootings are up 63%

In 2019, 18 people were murdered in Wichita, this year they are already up to 20.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Special Olympics Kansas 2020 Convoy to run statewide

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Special Olympics Kansas has announced its 2020 Convoy will run statewide.

Forecast

Tuesday Night forecast: Seasonal, hot and humid

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Dry days ahead

News

Live at Five

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Live at Five

Coronavirus

KDOC confirms positive case of COVID-19 at Winfield Correctional Facility

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Corrections has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at the Winfield Correctional Facility.

News

Topeka cancels Clean Slate Day due to COVID-19

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Topeka Municipal Court has canceled the 2020 Clean Slate Day due to COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Stormont Vail learns supply lessons from COVID-19

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail is learning supply chain lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Water main break forces closure of 17th St. in Topeka

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A water main break in Topeka has forced the closure of 17th St. west of Fairlawn.

News

Kansas Supreme Court accepting comment on rule allowing courts to collect contact information

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Supreme Court is asking for public comment on a new rule that allows courts to collect contact information.

Coronavirus

GCHD confirms 5 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Geary County Health Department is confirming five new cases of COVID-19.

News

Boulevard Brewing Company releases first ever whiskey

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Boulevard Brewing Company is announcing its first-ever whiskey, allowing craft beer enthusiasts to enjoy its iconic Unfiltered Wheat Beer in a new medium.