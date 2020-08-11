Kansas crime rates look to increase in 2020

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka is not the only city seeing a rise in killings.

KMBC says the Kansas City Metro area’s homicide count is at 122, as of Tuesday, Aug. 11, and six of those have come in the past 48 hours.

According to the station, the current pace is on track to surpass KC’s 2017 number of 151 homicides, which was the highest the city has seen since the early 90′s.

The Wichita Police Department says criminal homicides are up there as well, seeing a 55% increase from last year.

According to WPD, shootings are up 63%

In 2019, 18 people were murdered in Wichita, this year they are already up to 20.

