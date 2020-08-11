Advertisement

Kansas City schools vote to suspend fall sports activities

KHSAA football
KHSAA football(WYMT)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas City, Kansas public schools have voted not to participate in KSHSAA fall sports. A board voted 5-2 to suspend the upcoming seasons.

Sports included are football, volleyball, cross country, girls tennis, boys soccer, band and spirit squad.

The board posted a statement to twitter saying: “The decision is only for fall sports and will allow the district to evaluate COVID-19 cases in the future to determine the fate of winter sports.”

The Kansas State High School Activities Association released changes to be implemented in the upcoming fall sports season. Sports were allowed to return to practice starting August 17.

