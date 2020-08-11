Kansas City schools vote to suspend fall sports activities

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas City, Kansas public schools have voted not to participate in KSHSAA fall sports. A board voted 5-2 to suspend the upcoming seasons.

Sports included are football, volleyball, cross country, girls tennis, boys soccer, band and spirit squad.

The board posted a statement to twitter saying: “The decision is only for fall sports and will allow the district to evaluate COVID-19 cases in the future to determine the fate of winter sports.”

The Kansas State High School Activities Association released changes to be implemented in the upcoming fall sports season. Sports were allowed to return to practice starting August 17.

Sports announcement: @kckschools board votes 5 to 2 to suspend all involvement in KSHSAA fall sports. This will include: football, volleyball, cross country, girls tennis, boys soccer. The vote also suspends band and spirit squad. — Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools (@kckschools) August 11, 2020

