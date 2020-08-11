Advertisement

GTP announces new COVID-19 safety measures for State of Community event

GTP CEO Matt Pivarnik
GTP CEO Matt Pivarnik(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership has set new and strict safety standards for its upcoming State of the Community event.

The Greater Topeka Partnership says the 2020 State of the Community will happen this year, but with new health and safety procedures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The team says new procedures include temporal temperature checks, assigned and sectioned seating, social distancing and mandatory mask enforcement.

GTP says the State of the Community event will take place on Thursday, Aug. 27, at 3 p.m. at the Stormont Vail Events Center’s Landon Arena.

“The County’s public safety guidelines were at the forefront of our minds when planning the State of the Community,” said Stephanie Wilhelm, director of events, Greater Topeka Partnership. “While COVID-19 has affected all of our events at the Partnership, we have decided to step up to make sure we’re taking every precaution to keep our staff and attendees safe.”

GTP says anyone with a temperature over 99.7 degrees, or those refusing to wear a mask, will not be admitted to the event.

“We are asking the public to please wear their masks to the State of the Community. If you do not have a mask, the events team will be able to provide you with one,” says Wilhelm.

“I greatly appreciate working with the Partnership and I am impressed with the dedication in balancing public safety and finding ways to keep Topeka and Shawnee County moving forward,” said Dusty Nichols, incident commander, Shawnee County COVID-19 Response Team. “In working with the Events Team at the Partnership, I can tell you firsthand that the health and safety of their attendees is their first priority when planning events.”

“The State of the Community is one of Topeka & Shawnee County’s signature events that, while bridging the gap between elected leaders and the people whom they serve, provides perspective on what we’ve encountered and accomplished as well as what we have to look forward to as a community,” said Matt Pivarnik, CEO of the Greater Topeka Partnership. “We at the Partnership are thrilled to be able to offer this vital event in a safe way.”

According to GTP, livestreaming options are available and details will be made to ticket holders and sponsors as soon as possible.

GTP says tickets are limited so registration is encouraged. To register for the event visit the Greater Topeka Partnership website.

