Gov. Kelly calls third KANSASWORKS Statewide Job Fair a success

(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly is calling 2020′s third KANSASWORKS Statewide Job Fair a success.

Governor Laura Kelly says 2020′s third KANSASWORKS Statewide Virtual Job Fair involved 189 employers and 1,182 Kansans seeking jobs.

“COVID-19 has presented major challenges for workforce services in our state, but we must continue to do all we can to help people find employment opportunities,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “These virtual fairs are a great system to connect employers and job seekers across the state so that we can get Kansas back to work, safely.”

Gov. Kelly says after the virtual event held from Tuesday, July 28, to Thursday, July 30, participating employers reported another strong response from Kansans looking for work throughout the state.

“This virtual job fair system works, as evidenced by the huge turnout of job seekers at all three events so far this year,” Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “I’m very proud of the KANSASWORKS team and Local Workforce Development Boards partners, for their dedication to ensuring that Kansans have access to employers and excellent employment opportunities while keeping everyone safe.”

According to Gov. Kelly, the success of the virtual job fairs demonstrate Kansans’ ability to adapt to challenges in providing a virtual tool connecting job seekers with various employment opportunities across the state of Kansas.

Gov. Kelly says due to COVID-19 health and safety concerns remaining high in the state, the Department of Commerce will maintain the virtual job fair system for the rest of 2020. She says statewide events will be held on the following dates:

  • August 25-27
  • September 22-24
  • October 27-29
  • December 8-9

Gov. Kelly says as dates draw closer, updates will be provided as well as job seeker registration links for each employer.

