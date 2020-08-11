Advertisement

GCHD confirms 5 new cases of COVID-19

(AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Geary County Health Department is confirming five new cases of COVID-19.

The Geary County Health Department says it has confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Tuesday, Aug. 11. It says a 6-month-old, a 6-year-old, a 42-year-old, a 45-year-old and a 58-year-old all have new confirmed cases of the deadly virus.

GCHD says its current county totals are two deaths related to COVID-19, 152 total cases, 26 active cases and 124 recovered cases. It says currently one person is hospitalized and 22 people are under investigation.

For more information on COVID-19 in Geary County, call the Geary County Health Department at 785-762-5788.

