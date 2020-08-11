Advertisement

Fort Riley hosts second Bow Slinger 3D archery tournament

(KY3)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley will be hosting the second annual Bow Slinger 3D archery tournament.

Fort Riley says it will be hosting the second annual Bow Slinger 3D archery tournament on Aug. 22 and 23. It says the tournament has been expanded to be a two-day event to keep participant groups smaller, in line with COVID-19 guidelines.

Ft. Riley says youth from ages 8 to 17 will compete on Saturday, Aug. 22, and adults will compete on Sunday, Aug. 23.

The military base says the course features 30 3D targets, including “Bigfoot of the Flint Hills” where archers get to shoot from an M-1 tank and a Chinook helicopter.

Ft. Riley says youth will compete on Saturday in three groups, 8-11, 12-14 and 15-17 years old. It says youth registration is $35 and the field is limited to 45 shooters with one guardian per shooter allowed.

According to the military base, adults will compete on Sunday with multiple categories, such as open and bo hunter classes for both men and women, a senior class for those over 50 years old, a traditional class and an active duty class. It says registration is $45 for the active duty, traditional and senior classes and $55 for the open and bow hunter classes. It says the adult field is limited to 90 total shooters, with no spectators.

Ft. Riley says it will be offering cash prizes.

According to Ft. Riley, all participants will be required to wear masks that can be removed while shooting. It says participants are required to live within 150 miles of Fort Riley and anyone from outside the mileage limit will not be able to get on post. It says those without Department of Defense ID cards will be registered as part of the event for access to post.

The military post says pre-registration is required to participate and the deadline for registration is Friday, Aug. 20. It says participants can register online. For more information on the tournament call 785-239-5412.

Ft. Riley says check-in each day begins at 7 a.m. and shooting will start at 9 a.m. It says food will be available for purchase from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

