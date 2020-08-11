Advertisement

Collapsed sewer closes SW 30th in Topeka

(WSAZ)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka will be fixing a collapsed sewer for the next two weeks closing SW 30th St.

The City of Topeka says a collapsed sewer is requiring the closure of 30th Street between Mulvane and College to repair.

The City says repairs will be made by DLC Plumbing and will be quick, however, pavement repair will need to be made before reopening the street.

According to the City, the work should only be lasting about two weeks, weather permitting.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trump signs Sen. Moran backed law

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
President Trump has signed Senator Moran’s legislation expanding adaptive housing for veterans into law.

News

Tuttle Creek holds Family Fun Day, Car Show

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism is holding a Family Fun Day and a Show and Shine Car Show on Saturday, Aug. 29.

National

Nine Central Texas men including 3 soldiers snared in two-day child prostitution sting

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Nine Central Texas men including three Fort Hood soldiers were snared in a two-day child sex trafficking sting, police said Monday.

News

AG Schmidt announces passage of Veterans Treatment Court Coordination Act

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Attorney General Derek Schmidt is applauding the passage of the Veterans Treatment Court Coordination Act.

Latest News

News

13 News This Morning Birthday Club 08-11-20

Updated: 1 hours ago
13 News This Morning At 6AM

Forecast

Tuesday forecast: Seasonal, late day sun

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Storms return late Wednesday into Wednesday night

News

Kansas WWII veteran surprised with parade on 110th birthday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Kansas veteran Julia Kabance celebrates her 110th birthday today.

News

Kansas WWII veteran surprised with parade on 110th birthday

Updated: 12 hours ago
Kansas WWII veteran surprised with parade on 110th birthday

News

Two dead, another injured in late night shooting

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens, Shawn Wheat and Dylan Olsen
Several people injured in SW Topeka shooting.

News

Riley Co. no longer requiring bars/restaurants to screen employees before shift

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Health Order No. 17 removes the requirement for bars and restaurants to screen employees for COVID-19 symptoms before each shift. The process is now listed as a recommendation.