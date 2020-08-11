Collapsed sewer closes SW 30th in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka will be fixing a collapsed sewer for the next two weeks closing SW 30th St.

The City of Topeka says a collapsed sewer is requiring the closure of 30th Street between Mulvane and College to repair.

The City says repairs will be made by DLC Plumbing and will be quick, however, pavement repair will need to be made before reopening the street.

According to the City, the work should only be lasting about two weeks, weather permitting.

