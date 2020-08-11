Chandler request to get new judge denied

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Tuesday, Aug. 11, a Shawnee County District Court judge rejected murder defendant Dana Lynn Chandler’s contention that Judge Cheryl Rios is biased against Chandler and should be removed as the judge to hear Chandler’s re-trial.

Chandler’s “affidavit is legally insufficient and does not support the defendant’s motion for change of judge,” District Court Judge William Ossmann wrote in an order submitted on Tuesday.

"The motion is denied, and this matter is returned to Judge Rios for further proceedings," Ossmann wrote.

Chandler is representing herself as her own attorney.

In the 100-page affidavit seeking Rios' removal from hearing Chandler's re-trial, Chandler wrote that Shawnee County prosecutors and Topeka police "began developing an 'underhanded master plan' with the assistance of Shawnee County District Court judges" to build a case against Chandler to convict her of two cold-case murders in 2002.

Earlier in June, Chandler had sought the removal of Rios as the judge hearing Chandler's re-trial.

"I have absolutely no confidence that, with her presiding over this case, my fundamental rights to a fair trial and fair and impartial rulings will be fully extended to me" for a series of motions filed by Chandler, she wrote in the affidavit.

On June 19, Chandler took over her own defense after telling District Court Judge Cheryl Rios she didn't want two lawyers experienced in criminal law to represent her.

Rios did remove the two as Chandler’s defense attorneys, but the judge ordered them to remain on the case as Chandler’s standby counsel.

Chandler then asked Rios to withdraw as a judge from the case.

Rios refused.

Rios had twice told Chandler she needed to file a written affidavit in the matter, and Chandler submitted the 100-page document as the affidavit.

The affidavit was handwritten.

As for the role of the two defense attorneys the judge allowed to withdraw at Chandler's request, Rios immediately appointed them as Chandler's standby counsel.

If Chandler were to change her mind and decide to withdraw from representing herself, the two defense attorneys could step back into the Chandler case to represent her, the judge said.

If Chandler decided to waive her right to act as pro se in her own defense, the two attorneys would be familiar with the case since they sat through it, the judge said.

"You are the sole litigator of your case," Rios told Chandler when she took over handling her own case.

Chandler, now 60, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the July 7, 2002, shooting deaths of her former husband, Mike Sisco, 47, and his fiancee, Karen Harkness, 53.

The bodies of Harkness and Sisco each bore a number of gunshot wounds when they were found in the basement of the Harkness home in west Topeka.

Following a lengthy trial in 2012, a Shawnee County District Court jury convicted Chandler of two counts of first-degree murder, and she was sentenced to two consecutive terms.

But the Kansas Supreme Court overturned the convictions in 2018.

