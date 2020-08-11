Boulevard Brewing Company releases first ever whiskey

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Boulevard Brewing Company is announcing its first-ever whiskey, allowing craft beer enthusiasts to enjoy its iconic Unfiltered Wheat Beer in a new medium.

Boulevard Brewing Company says it is innovating how its Unfiltered Wheat is used by releasing its first-ever whiskey called Midnight Ritual.

Boulevard says it has partnered with Foundry Distilling Co., based in Des Moines, Iowa, to turn the iconic ale into an 89-proof American malt whiskey.

The brewing company says the first release of Midnight Ritual will begin a series of innovative partnerships that turn well-known craft beers into limited-edition whiskeys.

“We’re pleased to find this new and imaginative way for our most popular beer to be enjoyed,” said Boulevard brewmaster Steven Pauwels. “Midnight Ritual’s spicy sweetness and smoky barrel character make it perfect to sip alongside an Unfiltered Wheat. We’re having a blast with our friends at Foundry, and look forward to tasting new whiskeys made from other Boulevard beers.”

“We think this is an amazing spirit, and can’t wait for more folks to try it,” said Scott Bush, founder of Foundry Distilling Co. “We are collaborating with some of the best breweries in the country to create a collection of the most unique and interesting whiskeys in the world.”

Boulevard says Midnight Ritual will be available in a very limited quantity in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska starting in September.

