Advertisement

Boulevard Brewing Company releases first ever whiskey

Boulevard Brewing Company is partnering with Foundry Distillery to make its Unfiltered Wheat Beer into a whiskey called Midnight Ritual.
Boulevard Brewing Company is partnering with Foundry Distillery to make its Unfiltered Wheat Beer into a whiskey called Midnight Ritual.(Boulevard Brewing Company)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Boulevard Brewing Company is announcing its first-ever whiskey, allowing craft beer enthusiasts to enjoy its iconic Unfiltered Wheat Beer in a new medium.

Boulevard Brewing Company says it is innovating how its Unfiltered Wheat is used by releasing its first-ever whiskey called Midnight Ritual.

Boulevard says it has partnered with Foundry Distilling Co., based in Des Moines, Iowa, to turn the iconic ale into an 89-proof American malt whiskey.

The brewing company says the first release of Midnight Ritual will begin a series of innovative partnerships that turn well-known craft beers into limited-edition whiskeys.

“We’re pleased to find this new and imaginative way for our most popular beer to be enjoyed,” said Boulevard brewmaster Steven Pauwels. “Midnight Ritual’s spicy sweetness and smoky barrel character make it perfect to sip alongside an Unfiltered Wheat. We’re having a blast with our friends at Foundry, and look forward to tasting new whiskeys made from other Boulevard beers.”

“We think this is an amazing spirit, and can’t wait for more folks to try it,” said Scott Bush, founder of Foundry Distilling Co. “We are collaborating with some of the best breweries in the country to create a collection of the most unique and interesting whiskeys in the world.”

Boulevard says Midnight Ritual will be available in a very limited quantity in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska starting in September.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Special Olympics Kansas 2020 Convoy to run statewide

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Special Olympics Kansas has announced its 2020 Convoy will run statewide.

Forecast

Tuesday Night forecast: Seasonal, hot and humid

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Dry days ahead

News

Live at Five

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Live at Five

Coronavirus

KDOC confirms positive case of COVID-19 at Winfield Correctional Facility

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Corrections has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at the Winfield Correctional Facility.

News

Topeka cancels Clean Slate Day due to COVID-19

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Topeka Municipal Court has canceled the 2020 Clean Slate Day due to COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Stormont Vail learns supply lessons from COVID-19

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail is learning supply chain lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Kansas crime rates look to increase in 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chris Fisher
Topeka is not the only city seeing a rise in killings.

News

Water main break forces closure of 17th St. in Topeka

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A water main break in Topeka has forced the closure of 17th St. west of Fairlawn.

News

Kansas Supreme Court accepting comment on rule allowing courts to collect contact information

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Supreme Court is asking for public comment on a new rule that allows courts to collect contact information.

Coronavirus

GCHD confirms 5 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Geary County Health Department is confirming five new cases of COVID-19.