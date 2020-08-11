Aldersgate CEO responds to claims about transparency during COVID-19 outbreak

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The CEO of Aldersgate Village retirement community is responding to allegations made by staff members at the facility that claim administration hasn’t been transparent as they deal with a coronavirus outbreak.

President and CEO, Jerry Ney, said in their 116 years serving seniors, they’ve never experienced a public health care crisis such as COVID-19. He continues to state his administration has made an extra effort to show their transparency.

Aldersgate is currently dealing with more than fifteen positive COVID-19 cases among staff and patients.

A nurse at the facility spoke out against the administration and their response to the outbreak Monday on 13 NEWS.

Ney argues they’ve maintained communication with residents, family members and employees from the beginning of the pandemic.

“Aldersgate Village has been more than transparent,” he wrote in a statement Tuesday, “As soon as a communication is released and as an extra effort to show our transparency throughout this healthcare crisis, we have diligently posted those updates on our website.”

Multiple staff members also alleged the facility is lacking PPE.

Ney said, “The facility currently has approximately 60 days worth of PPE supply and recurring orders have been secured with all current vendors.”

He also added two infection control surveys done in June and July found the facility to have proper PPE supply on hand.

In response to claims that Aldersgate did not take quick action at the first sign of a positive case, Ney said they outbreak likely started with several asymptomatic employees and they immediately tested and isolated residents in those affected areas.

Complaints of being short-staffed were also refuted.

“The facility continues to exceed the government mandated staffing requirements and currently maintain a 4 star rating on the website Nursing Home Compare,” Ney said.

Aldersgate is working with the KDHE and Shawnee County Health Department on their continued response.

County Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino said all situations at nursing homes in the area are stabilized.

“There is no nursing home cluster right now that is out of control,” Pezzino said, “They’re all under control. Some are bigger than others, but people are doing a great job and we are in communication with them.”

Aldersgate CEO Jerry Ney’s full statement can be found here:

“Ongoing communications with residents, family members and all employees have continued from the beginning of March when the pandemic began. Aldersgate Village has been more than transparent. As soon as a communication is released and as an extra effort to show our transparency throughout this healthcare crisis, we have diligently posted those updates on our website at https://www.aldersgatevillage.org/covid-19-updates Our facility immediately began purchasing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in early March, when many vendors had limited supply. We were able to source necessary PPE and reached out to other facilities to help them secure product. The facility currently has approximately 60-days’ worth of PPE supply and recurring orders have been secured with all current vendors. Aldersgate received two infection control surveys one in June and again in July with absolutely no findings cited. Part of the infection control survey included the review of ensuring proper PPE supply was on-hand. Our clinical team has diligently responded to our recent occurrence, by immediately testing and isolating residents in the affected areas of campus as instructed by local and state officials. It appears that this outbreak likely started with several a-symptomatic employees. Our senior clinical team immediately contacted Kansas Health and Environment Lab (KHEL) on Saturday to acquire additional testing supplies. Those supplies arrived on Monday; staff immediately began testing all residents in the impacted units. Staff who worked in these units were scheduled to be tested on Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic, the Aldersgate clinical team has worked diligently with Kansas Department of Health and Environment, and Shawnee County Health Agency. Our clinical team has done an extraordinary job during this entire crisis and it is absolutely nerve wreaking that the outburst of one disgruntled employee would over shadow their hard work. Several employee recognition events have taken place over the past several months to recognize the dedication of our employees. The facility has offered shift incentives (bonuses) to all employees willing to cover shifts from open positions that were unable to be filled during the pandemic. We have recently been able to hire a number of these open positions therefore not needing to utilize the shift incentive as much. The facility continues to exceed the government mandated staffing requirements and currently maintain a 4 star rating on Nursing Home Compare. The facility has received stimulus funds through the HHS Providers Relief Fund (CARES Act) and has adhered to all guidelines on how these funds are used. In addition, a portion of the stimulus funds has been appropriately used to purchase additional PPE and technical equipment for both resident and employee use to secure additional safety measures during this health care crisis. Absolutely no portion of these funds are being used for any capital improvements on our campus. Those improvements were already underway in 2019 and budgeted to continue in the current year.”

