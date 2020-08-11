Advertisement

AG Schmidt clarifies legality of COVID-19 health orders in schools

(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt is answering questions of the legality of county commission and school board COVID-19 health orders that are less restrictive than Governor Kelly’s Executive Orders.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says county commissions and local school boards have the authority to put in place COVID-19 health orders that are less restrictive than Governor Laura Kelly’s Executive Order 20-59.

AG Schmidt says county commissions were given the power to create local health orders regarding COVID-19 in Special Session House Bill 2016, which stripped some emergency powers from Governor Laura Kelly and returned them to county officials.

According to Schmidt, the rules surrounding school boards seem a little more complicated as they are not constitutionally granted the right to create health orders for students, however, the legislature granted school districts limited authority through the “school district home rule statute.”

The school district home rule statute states, “the board may transact all school district business and adopt policies that the board deems appropriate to perform its constitutional duty to maintain, develop and operate local public schools.” The statute also says that school boards cannot use this legislation to allow a board to not follow state law.

According to Schmidt, local school boards are only allowed to adopt local policies and not set new ones for their schools.

“Local, public or private schools that seek flexibility to deviate from the requirements set forth in Executive Order 20-59 may obtain that flexibility from a less-restrictive order adopted by the board of county commissioners,” says Schmidt. “Because Executive Order 20-59 is a statewide order relating to public health, boards of county commissioners have statutory authority under L. 2020 Special Session, Ch. 1 subsection 33 to issue an order relating to public health that is less stringent than the provisions of Executive Order 20-59 if the required statutory findings are made.”

Schmidt says this means that local school districts may follow local health orders or Executive Order 20-59, but may not create rules of their own that are more or less stringent than the ones currently in place.

To read the full opinion, visit AG Schmidt’s website.

