Advertisement

Sunday night storms knock out power in Lyon County vicinity

Several power outages were reported in the Lyon County area after storms moved through the vicinity Sunday evening, according to KVOE Radio. Power had been restored as of early Monday to affected Evergy customers.
Several power outages were reported in the Lyon County area after storms moved through the vicinity Sunday evening, according to KVOE Radio. Power had been restored as of early Monday to affected Evergy customers.(WITN)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunday evening storms in the Lyon County vicinity didn’t last long, but did pack a wallop.

According to KVOE Radio, the storms knocked down 11 Evergy power poles in southeast Lyon County, inlcuding the Olpe area.

According to Evergy’s online outage map, power had been restored to all of the affected customers in the Emporia area as of 5:58 a.m. Monday.

The storms that caused the outages occurred between 6 and 9 p.m. Sunday.

KVOE said power was out for customers of an electric cooperative. However, neither 4 Rivers nor Flint Hills electric cooperatives have confirmed outages in Lyon County.

Evergy reported several outages in the Emporia area, with around 60 customers in northwest Emporia offline for about 2 hours and more than 130 customers in Gridley offline starting around 7 p.m.

Additional power outages were reported in Coffey County,

Two flood-related warnings also were issued for the Emporia area.

KVOE says the storms generated winds that knocked down at least four power poles outside Olpe shortly after 6 p.m.

Several outages affecting Evergy customers were reported between 5 and 8 p.m.

The radio station reported about 60 Evergy customers in far northwest Emporia near Flinthills Mall lost power shortly before 7 p.m. Power from that outage was restored around 8 p.m.

Additionally, nearly 20 Evergy customers just north of Madison lost power shortly before 6 p.m. Power from that outage was restored by 8 p.m., according to KVOE.

Evergy also reported five outages in and around Gridley affecting more than 130 customers.

KVOE reported that rainfall estimates in the 2- to 3-inch range prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flood warning for northeast Greenwood County and an urban and small stream flood advisory for southwest Coffey County, but those were cleared with no reports of flooding.

Two severe thunderstorm warnings were also issued for those parts of the area.

KVOE added that there is a marginal risk of severe weather -- mainly 60 mph winds and hail up to an inch in diameter -- along the Kansas Turnpike and Interstate 35 for Monday afternoon and evening.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Salute Our Heroes: Officer works for Seaman schools and Silver Lake Police Department

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Douglas Ashcraft works two full-time jobs as a police officer. By day, he works for Seaman Unified School District 345. Then, at night, he works for the Silver Lake Police Department.

News

Florida man arrested in connection with Atchison robbery

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A Florida man was arrested after an armed robbery Saturday afternoon at a cellphone store in Atchison, according to KAIR Radio.

News

Deputy interrupts church burglary early Sunday north of Topeka

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A Shawnee County sheriff's deputy interrupted a burglary early Monday at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, 4525 N.W. Button Road, authorities said.

Forecast

Monday forecast: Slight chance of storms, severe weather possible

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
An unsettled weather pattern with several chances for storms this week

Latest News

Sports

Amidst cancellation rumors, College Athletes unite saying #WeWantToPlay

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Multiple college athletes are uniting saying they want to play in the upcoming 2020 fall sports season. This comes after multiple reports indicate that Power 5 conference schools are considering a cancellation of fall sports.

Forecast

Sunday night forecast: Severe Storms Monday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Heat advisory for all of northeast KS this afternoon with heat indices 105-110

Local

Rain doesn’t dampen the love of quarter midget racing for one family of enthusiasts

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Track cleaners and leaf blowers briefly replaced the sights of cars on the track of Topeka’s Quarter Midget Association (QMA) racetrack Sunday.

News

Missouri authorities work to capture 2 escaped chimpanzees

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
Authorities were working Sunday to recapture two chimpanzees that escaped from a sanctuary in eastern Missouri.

Sports

REPORTS: Power 5 conferences might be canceling fall sports

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
A Sports Illustrated article says that Power 5 conference schools are considering postponing fall sports until 2021. The article indicates multiple sources have communicated with Sports Illustrated.

News

Aldersgate Village has several residents, staff test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
Everyone who tested positive has been moved to a special isolation unit. Aldersgate says the cases were found in a specific part of the facility.