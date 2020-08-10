Sunday night storms knock out power in Lyon County vicinity

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunday evening storms in the Lyon County vicinity didn’t last long, but did pack a wallop.

According to KVOE Radio, the storms knocked down 11 Evergy power poles in southeast Lyon County, inlcuding the Olpe area.

According to Evergy’s online outage map, power had been restored to all of the affected customers in the Emporia area as of 5:58 a.m. Monday.

The storms that caused the outages occurred between 6 and 9 p.m. Sunday.

KVOE said power was out for customers of an electric cooperative. However, neither 4 Rivers nor Flint Hills electric cooperatives have confirmed outages in Lyon County.

Evergy reported several outages in the Emporia area, with around 60 customers in northwest Emporia offline for about 2 hours and more than 130 customers in Gridley offline starting around 7 p.m.

Additional power outages were reported in Coffey County,

Two flood-related warnings also were issued for the Emporia area.

KVOE says the storms generated winds that knocked down at least four power poles outside Olpe shortly after 6 p.m.

Several outages affecting Evergy customers were reported between 5 and 8 p.m.

The radio station reported about 60 Evergy customers in far northwest Emporia near Flinthills Mall lost power shortly before 7 p.m. Power from that outage was restored around 8 p.m.

Additionally, nearly 20 Evergy customers just north of Madison lost power shortly before 6 p.m. Power from that outage was restored by 8 p.m., according to KVOE.

Evergy also reported five outages in and around Gridley affecting more than 130 customers.

KVOE reported that rainfall estimates in the 2- to 3-inch range prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flood warning for northeast Greenwood County and an urban and small stream flood advisory for southwest Coffey County, but those were cleared with no reports of flooding.

Two severe thunderstorm warnings were also issued for those parts of the area.

KVOE added that there is a marginal risk of severe weather -- mainly 60 mph winds and hail up to an inch in diameter -- along the Kansas Turnpike and Interstate 35 for Monday afternoon and evening.

