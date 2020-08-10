Shawnee Co. Commissioners closer to finalizing 2021 budget, consider modifying COVID-19 restrictions on bars

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Commissioners Monday approved to use $2.5 million dollars in county reserves to fund different programs in the county’s 2021 budget.

The motion was made by Commissioner Kevin Cook to avoid an increase to the mill levy.

The $2.5 million will go towards programs in Community Corrections, programs in the District Attorney’s Office, Valeo Health, operations of Great Overland Station, newly acquired by Shawnee County Parks and Recreation, and the Shawnee Co. Elections Office in anticipation for a mayoral primary next year.

Further discussion on the budget will take place at the next commission meeting on Thursday.

During public comment, commissioners also heard from local bar owners who asked them to reconsider restrictions on hours of operations for bars set during the pandemic, citing downward trends in positive COVID-19 cases in Shawnee County.

Currently, bars and nightclubs in Shawnee County must close at midnight Sunday through Wednesday and by 11 pm Thursday through Saturday.

Owners said losing 17 hours of business per week hurts operations.

Frankie Saiya of Abigail’s Grille and Bar told commissioners he did not want to forego restrictions altogether, saying he felt rules like the requirement to wear masks in public helped in decreasing the spread of the virus, but that it is unfair to put a large responsibility of lowering new positive cases numbers for COVID-19 in Shawnee County on bars.

“We understand our position being a front line of this we understand the medical community believes that our locations are a cause of transmission and that’s why we’re willing to implement changes and policies within our establishments to affect real change,” he said. “We can make the changes necessary without forcing our closure early.”

County Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino said he could not consider lifting the restriction on hours of operations for bars at this time and said the results of multiple regulations on different types of businesses is key in planning how and when Shawnee County can fully and safely return to normal.

“Those restrictions act as one complex entity and if you take one major restriction at a time, none of them will have any major impact but if you take them altogether at a time hopefully they will have some impact,” he said.

“All I know is that each and every one of those measures in that public health emergency order are based on data and they’re based on science.”

Commissioner Bill Riphahn considered modifying the public health order for bars to close at midnight each day of the week, but no vote took place.

The County Counselor’s Office will draft an updated resolution to the emergency order to be further discussed at the next County Commission meeting on Thursday.

