Several COVID-19 cases connected to Junction City church
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County Emergency Management says several cases of COVID-19 have been linked to a Junction City church.
According to a news release, anyone who was at Faith Tabernacle Church between August 1st and August 8th, should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from when you last attended the church.
They did not say how many cases were associated with the church.
Symptoms include:
- fever of 100.4 F or higher
- chills
- rigors
- myalgia (muscle pain or aches)
- malaise
- headache
- sore throat
- lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing)
- new olfactory and taste disorders
- diarrhea
- congestion or runny nose
- nausea or vomiting
If you show symptoms, you’re encouraged to contact your primary care provider.
