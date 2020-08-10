Several COVID-19 cases connected to Junction City church

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County Emergency Management says several cases of COVID-19 have been linked to a Junction City church.

According to a news release, anyone who was at Faith Tabernacle Church between August 1st and August 8th, should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from when you last attended the church.

They did not say how many cases were associated with the church.

Symptoms include:

fever of 100.4 F or higher

chills

rigors

myalgia (muscle pain or aches)

malaise

headache

sore throat

lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing)

new olfactory and taste disorders

diarrhea

congestion or runny nose

nausea or vomiting

If you show symptoms, you’re encouraged to contact your primary care provider.

