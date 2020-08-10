Rain doesn’t dampen the love of quarter midget racing for one family of enthusiasts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Track cleaners and leaf blowers briefly replaced the sights of cars on the track of Topeka’s Quarter Midget Association (QMA) racetrack Sunday.

The rain delay gave the Altis family time to prepare their cars and bond over a long-loved tradition: racing.

“I love it; I clear my summer for my kids, I mean I work all winter long to make sure my kids can come out here and do it..” Track Director Dan Altis said.

“That’s what they love to do and I tell all my friends and family we’ve got stuff going on it’s like---I’m sorry, we’re going racing.”

Growing up with a love of cars and mud racing, he said the passion cruises through the family tree, with a dad enthusiastic about dirt racing and many family members that became mechanics.

Now, that family often joins the Altis crew to help with the newest branch of racing introduced to them: quarter midgets

"My family comes up, my family helps me they all just jump in and help me and do what they need to do. It makes for a good day...I've been into racing all my life, once it's in your blood, it's there."

The drive to race has been passed to three members of the family, who have been quarter midget racing for three years and all have a need for speed.

“I like roller coasters and fast stuff so I like to try to go fast on the track and stuff,” said 11-year-old Zander Altis.

“I think it’s really cool that I’m the only girl in the family that does it and that I actually race the cars,” said Shali Buck, Dan’s 12-year-old granddaughter said.

Once Buck started racing, she learned her grandmother also took to the track years ago.

“I’ve always wanted to race one and I finally get to do that and I kinda don’t want to stop.”

The course is also the source of friendships.

The Altis’ got involved with the QMA about the same time as Dan’s friend, Leroy and that mutual love of the sport makes for some friendly competition, particularly between Shali and Leroy’s daughter, Bailey Anderson, but they assure the love of racing does not stop their friendship.

“Sometimes it’s very competitive but at the end of the day, we’re still friends,” Anderson said.

The pair is not just best friends who are often neck and neck in their races, they’re also some of the only girls in Topeka’s QMA chapter, and are proud of it.

"It gets to show all the boys that girls do just the same amount as they can or even better," Anderson said.

Nine-year-old Maliki Altis, the youngest racer in the family is already planning on passing the racing blood flowing to future generations.

“Maybe when I grow up I can keep this tradition going,” he thought. “If I get kids then they can have fun, the fun that I’ve had.”

