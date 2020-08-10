Advertisement

Rain doesn’t dampen the love of quarter midget racing for one family of enthusiasts

The Altis family prepares their quarter midget race cars for the course at the Topeka Quarter Midget Association's Points Race on Sunday, August 9, 2020.
The Altis family prepares their quarter midget race cars for the course at the Topeka Quarter Midget Association's Points Race on Sunday, August 9, 2020.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Track cleaners and leaf blowers briefly replaced the sights of cars on the track of Topeka’s Quarter Midget Association (QMA) racetrack Sunday. 

The rain delay gave the Altis family time to prepare their cars and bond over a long-loved tradition: racing. 

“I love it; I clear my summer for my kids, I mean I work all winter long to make sure my kids can come out here and do it..” Track Director Dan Altis said. 

“That’s what they love to do and I tell all my friends and family we’ve got stuff going on it’s like---I’m sorry, we’re going racing.” 

Growing up with a love of cars and  mud racing, he said the passion cruises through the family tree, with a dad enthusiastic about dirt racing and many family members that became mechanics.

Now, that family often joins the Altis crew to help with the newest branch of racing introduced to them: quarter midgets 

"My family comes up, my family helps me they all just jump in and help me and do what they need to do. It makes for a good day...I've been into racing all my life, once it's in your blood, it's there."

The drive to race has been passed to three members of the family, who have been quarter midget racing for three years and all have a need for speed. 

 “I like roller coasters and fast stuff so I like to try to go fast on the track and stuff,” said 11-year-old Zander Altis.

“I think it’s really cool that I’m the only girl in the family that does it and that I actually race the cars,” said Shali Buck, Dan’s 12-year-old granddaughter said. 

Once Buck started racing, she learned her grandmother also took to the track years ago. 

“I’ve always wanted to race one and I finally get to do that and I kinda don’t want to stop.”

The course is also the source of friendships.

The Altis’ got involved with the QMA about the same time as Dan’s friend, Leroy and that mutual love of the sport makes for some friendly competition, particularly between Shali and Leroy’s daughter, Bailey Anderson, but they assure the love of racing does not stop their friendship. 

“Sometimes it’s very competitive but at the end of the day, we’re still friends,” Anderson said. 

The pair is not just best friends who are often neck and neck in their races, they’re also some of the only girls in Topeka’s QMA chapter, and are proud of it. 

 "It gets to show all the boys that girls do just the same amount as they can or even better," Anderson said. 

Nine-year-old Maliki Altis, the youngest racer in the family is already planning on passing the racing blood flowing to future generations.

“Maybe when I grow up I can keep this tradition going,” he thought. “If I get kids then they can have fun, the fun that I’ve had.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

13 News at 10pm

Updated: 15 minutes ago
13 News at 10pm

News

Missouri authorities work to capture 2 escaped chimpanzees

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grant Stephens
Authorities were working Sunday to recapture two chimpanzees that escaped from a sanctuary in eastern Missouri.

Sports

REPORTS: Power 5 conferences might be canceling fall sports

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
A Sports Illustrated article says that Power 5 conference schools are considering postponing fall sports until 2021. The article indicates multiple sources have communicated with Sports Illustrated.

News

Aldersgate Village has several residents, staff test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
Everyone who tested positive has been moved to a special isolation unit. Aldersgate says the cases were found in a specific part of the facility.

Latest News

Forecast

Sunday forecast: Morning storms, afternoon heat

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Heat advisory for all of northeast KS this afternoon with heat indices 105-110

Local

Topeka woman arrested on felony drug charges following traffic stop

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Danielle Martin
A Topeka woman is in custody with multiple charges after a traffic stop in Topeka.

News

Kansas Policy Institute article says KDHE secretary presented misleading COVID-19 graphs

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
The data itself is not in question, rather the institute takes issue with the way it was presented.

News

Kansas Policy Institute article says KDHE secretary presented misleading COVID-19 graphs

Updated: 22 hours ago
Kansas Policy Institute article says KDHE secretary presented misleading COVID-19 graphs

Sports

“Your family can’t benefit off of you if you’re dead” KSU’s Alexander opts out

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
K-State senior defensive back Jonathan Alexander has opted out for the upcoming 2020 football season. He decided the risk was too dangerous for both his health and his loved one's health.

News

Crusin’ the Capitol brings car enthusiast to Topeka

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Isaac French
Crusin’ The Capitol brought together hundreds of automobiles from around Northeast Kansas.