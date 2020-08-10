Advertisement

Mountain West postpones fall sports season

The official logo of the Mountain West Conference.
The official logo of the Mountain West Conference.(MGN Online)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Amid growing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mountain West conference has officially postponed its fall sports season.

The conference is made up of the following member schools: Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, New Mexico, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah State and Wyoming.

The Mountain West becomes the second Major Division-I conference to postpone the fall sports season. The Mid-American Conference (MAC) decided last week to postpone its fall sports season.

Reports are circulating that more conferences are expected to follow suit with postponing their fall sports seasons. The Big Ten has reportedly put it’s fall sports season on hold.

