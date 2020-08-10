Medical bills pile up for family after COVID-19 diagnosis, other medical issues

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - The past month has been a struggle for a Newton man and his family.

After suffering a heart attack, COVID-19, and kidney failure, Kevin Brown’s family is talking about the challenging recovery ahead.

“He’s the sweetest man you’ve ever met. Got a big heart. He would help anybody. He’s got a good personality, he’s a jokester,” Brown’s fiancé, Kimberly Moll, said.

Moll lights up when she talks about the qualities of her fiancé – but what’s harder to explain is all he’s going through right now.

“He’s confused,” Moll said. “He doesn’t really talk a whole lot. It’s really head when we do talk because he doesn’t understand what’s going on.”

When Brown came home from work on July 3, he suffered a severe heart attack.

“He came home from work, and it was 2:30 in the morning, and he woke me up and told me that he was having chest pains, and he wanted me to get up and sit with him, so I got up and sat with him.” Moll said, “We were sitting on the couch, and I felt his head, and it was hot and clammy. So, I told him we were going to the emergency room.

That was followed by his kidneys failing.

Then on the eve of a heart bypass surgery, Brown was diagnosed with COVID-19, postponing the operation for a few weeks and further impacting his health.

“All of it kind of compounded together to make just a really bad situation, and he really struggled through a lot of it,” Kimberly’s son and Kevin’s stepson, Jordan Finch, said. “It felt like it hit him all at once. It felt like he was perfectly fine right before, and then all of a sudden, he just kind of spiraled downward.”

Even after what Brown has overcome so far, his family said he’s not out of the woods yet, with more blood transfusions and likely another surgery in his future.

“He’s needing blood. They may have to do another surgery for his gallbladder,” Moll said.

From there, a longer road to recovery.

Moll said, “He’ll be in the hospital for quite a while. He won’t be coming home. He’s unable to walk cause he’s been in bed for so long, so he’s got a long road to recovery.”

Brown spent nearly a month in the ICU but has since been released from intensive care.

It’s causing the bills to pile up. Moll said Brown doesn’t have health insurance, and as a family, they’re trying to pay for Brown’s care while making ends meet.

“We are planning right now where me and my husband are having my mom move in with us, that way she doesn’t have to worry about rent or anything like that, and we can work together to pay off what we can,” Finch said.

He added, “Us as a family, don’t like asking for help. When we finally hit that point where my mom needed it really bad, and I couldn’t do anymore myself. Making that Go Fund Me and seeing people start donating practically immediately, it meant so much because I felt really, really helpless. I felt like I couldn’t take care of her, and I couldn’t do what I needed to do.”

The main thing they hope for is Brown to get better, which they have to do from afar because of hospital visiting restrictions.

“It was hard. It still is hard for me. I can’t see him. Half the time, I can’t talk to him. It’s been difficult. It’s a hard road,” said Moll.

The family is also thankful for the nurses that continue to care for Brown.

Finch said, “Thankfully, the nurses there at Via Christi St. Francis have been really helpful in letting us know everything that’s going on, so we’re completely in the dark.”

“They’re wonderful up there,” said Moll.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for some of Brown’s medical expenses.

