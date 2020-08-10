Advertisement

McCrite Plaza retirement community reports staffer tested positive for COVID-19

(WIBW)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A case of COVID-19 was discovered at the McCrite Plaza retirement community.

McCrite said they were notified Sunday of a nursing aid testing positive for the virus.

She last worked August 4th and didn’t show symptoms until the 6th.

The plaza is cleaning and taking protective precautions and has been in contact with health officials.

