McCrite Plaza retirement community reports staffer tested positive for COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A case of COVID-19 was discovered at the McCrite Plaza retirement community.

McCrite said they were notified Sunday of a nursing aid testing positive for the virus.

She last worked August 4th and didn’t show symptoms until the 6th.

The plaza is cleaning and taking protective precautions and has been in contact with health officials.

