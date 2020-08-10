Advertisement

KDHE issues boil water advisory Monday for portions of Shawnee and Wabaunsee counties

A boil water advisory was issued Monday for portions of Shawnee and Wabaunsee counties.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
A boil water advisory is in effect Monday for portions of Shawnee and Wabaunsee counties, Kansas Department of Health and Environment officials said.

The advisory, which was issued Monday by the KDHE, covers portions of Shawnee and Wabaunsee served by the Osage County Rural District 8 public water supply system.

The areas affected are roughly between K-4 highway on the south, N.W. West Union Road on the east, the Kansas River on the north and Echo Cliff Road on the west.

KDHE officials said the boil water advisory includes the city of Willard.

The advisory is not related to the COVID-19 pandemic, KDHE officials said.

Customers in the affected areas should observe the following precautions until further notice:

• If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

• Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

• Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker.

• Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

• Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested.

Individuals with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

The advisory took effect on Monday and will remain in place until conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved.

KDHE issued the advisory because of a scheduled valve replacement that will cause a loss of pressure in the system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Regardless of whether the public water supplier or KDHE announced a boil water advisory, only KDHE can issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

For consumer questions, contact the water system or KDHE at 785-296-5514. For additional information, visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage: http://www.kdheks.gov/pws/emergencyresponse/water_disruption.htm

Restaurants and other food establishments that have questions about the impact of the boil water advisory on their business can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety & lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.

