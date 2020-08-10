Kansas House District 106 Republican primary still undecided

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas House District 106 still doesn’t have a Republican nominee for the general election because the race is still too close to call.

As of Friday’s final tally before votes are canvased, Lisa Moser has 2,671 to Jon Ungerer’s 2,677. That gives Ungerer a 6 vote lead.

However, a final decision will not be made until all of the votes are canvassed later this week.

