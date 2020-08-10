Advertisement

Kansas Democratic Party calls for transparency in Ron Ryckman COVID-19 diagnosis

(WIBW)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Kansas Democratic Party is calling on the state's Republican Speaker of the House to be more transparent about his recent battle with the coronavirus.

Representative Ron Ryckman sent a letter to House Republicans last week saying he tested positive and spent time in the hospital for COVID-19.

Kansas Democratic Party Chair Vicki Hiatt accused Ryckman of trying to cover up his diagnosis, and for setting the wrong example based on the inconsistencies in the speaker's story.

The KDP is calling on Ryckman to confirm exactly when he tested positive for COVID-19, confirm whether he participated in the state's contact tracing program, and to release the dates he was being treated for the coronavirus in the hospital.

Last week, Ryckman told 13 NEWS that he was diagnosed July 13th, and that he spent 16 days in isolation before leaving his home only after a second negative test, and being cleared by a doctor.

In an email sent to 13 NEWS last week, the speaker said “It’s unfortunate that some are choosing to use my personal health information as a way to fear monger and publicly shame those who have been diagnosed.”

