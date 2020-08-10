Advertisement

Gov. Kelly to hold Monday news conference in Salina to announce business expansion

By Shawn Wheat
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly will not be holding her usual COVID-19 update news conference on Monday, but will announce a large business expansion in Salina.

According to the Governor’s office, the news conference will be held at 3:00p.m. Monday.

KDHE issues boil water advisory Monday for portions of Shawnee and Wabaunsee counties

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for portions of Shawnee and Wabaunsee counties, it was announced Monday.

KDHE says COVID-19 mask graph used last week was accurate despite claims it was misleading

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the graph used last week during a news conference may have been confusing, but contends it was accurate.

Driver of car that ran over police motorcycle at Topeka car show arrested

Charles McNeal, 21, of Kansas City, Kan., was arrested in connection with driving under the influence and other traffic offenses following an incident in which the car he was driving ran through a barricade and struck a police motorcycle at a car show Saturday night at S.W. 10th Avenue and Harrison in downtown Topeka, authorities said.

Shawnee Co. Commissioners closer to finalizing 2021 budget, consider modifying COVID-19 restrictions on bars

Shawnee County Commissioners Monday approved to use $2.5 million dollars in county reserves to fund different programs in the county’s 2021 budget.

Monday forecast: Monitoring a risk for storms with severe weather possible

An unsettled weather pattern with several chances for storms this week

Kansas Democratic Party calls for transparency in Ron Ryckman COVID-19 diagnosis

The Kansas Democratic Party is calling on the state's Republican Speaker of the House to be more transparent about his recent battle with the coronavirus.

Officer works two full-time jobs for Seaman schools and Silver Lake Police Department

Officer Douglas Ashcraft works two full-time jobs for Seaman schools and Silver Lake Police Department.

Salute Our Heroes: Officer works full-time for Seaman schools and Silver Lake Police Department

Douglas Ashcraft works two full-time jobs as a police officer. By day, he works for Seaman Unified School District 345. Then, at night, he works for the Silver Lake Police Department.

Florida man arrested in connection with Atchison robbery

A Florida man was arrested after an armed robbery Saturday afternoon at a cellphone store in Atchison, according to KAIR Radio.