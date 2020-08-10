Gov. Kelly to hold Monday news conference in Salina to announce business expansion
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly will not be holding her usual COVID-19 update news conference on Monday, but will announce a large business expansion in Salina.
According to the Governor’s office, the news conference will be held at 3:00p.m. Monday.
