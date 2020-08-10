Advertisement

Frost advocates for 2020 college football season

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska head coach Scott Frost delivered a passionate, 11-minute message advocating for the 2020 college football season on Monday. Frost, speaking to reporters via Zoom, said his team wants to play this fall and is preparing for its current 10-game Big Ten schedule. Reports earlier in the day indicated the Big Ten may be cancelling its fall sports season.

“The virus is going to be here whether we play football or not,” Frost said.

The third-year head coach outlined reasons for proceeding with the season, including financial impact. Frost said a canceled season would cost the University of Nebraska $80-$120 million and the City of Lincoln would suffer a $300 million setback.

Nebraska is three practices into fall camp, including a Monday morning workout outside Memorial Stadium. The Big Ten announced on Saturday that teams are to continue with helmets-only practices until further notice.

Frost believes his players are safest at the University of Nebraska, which conducts regular COVID-19 testing. In addition, the team’s medical professionals and nutrition staff are readily available while student-athletes are on campus.

“I’ll be the first one to pull the plug if this isn’t safe,” Frost said.

Nebraska’s season opener is currently scheduled for Sept. 5 at Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights recently had a COVID-19 outbreak that caused the team to suspend football activities.

Frost said the Huskers are committed to playing a Big Ten schedule, but would look for games elsewhere if the conference canceled the fall sports season.

“I think our university is committed to playing football any way that we possibly can regardless of what anyone else does,” Frost said. He added that the Huskers are “prepared to look for other options.”

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas has nearly 1,100 new coronavirus cases, 7 more deaths

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
Kansas on Monday reported nearly 1,100 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and another seven COVID-19-related deaths over the previous three days.

News

225 new full-time jobs coming with Tony’s Pizza production facility expansion in Salina

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Heilman
In a news conference from Salina Monday, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that Schwann’s is committed to expanding its Tony’s Pizza Production facility. The expansion will protect existing jobs and add 225 new full-time jobs, the governor said.

News

Kansas sues to block Wyandotte Nation casino in Park City

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Matt Heilman
The State of Kansas has asked a federal court to set aside a decision by the U.S. Department of the Interior that allows the Wyandotte Nation of Oklahoma to build and operate a casino on land in Park City, Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced today.

News

Kansas leaders, Schwan’s Company announce 225 new jobs, new ‘world-class’ facility in Salina

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Gov. Laura Kelly will not be holding her usual COVID-19 update news conference on Monday, but will announce a large business expansion in Salina.

News

KDHE issues boil water advisory Monday for portions of Shawnee and Wabaunsee counties

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for portions of Shawnee and Wabaunsee counties, it was announced Monday.

Latest News

News

KDHE says COVID-19 mask graph used last week was accurate despite claims it was misleading

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the graph used last week during a news conference may have been confusing, but contends it was accurate.

News

Driver of car that ran over police motorcycle at Topeka car show arrested

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Charles McNeal, 21, of Kansas City, Kan., was arrested in connection with driving under the influence and other traffic offenses following an incident in which the car he was driving ran through a barricade and struck a police motorcycle at a car show Saturday night at S.W. 10th Avenue and Harrison in downtown Topeka, authorities said.

Local

Shawnee Co. Commissioners closer to finalizing 2021 budget, consider modifying COVID-19 restrictions on bars

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Shawnee County Commissioners Monday approved to use $2.5 million dollars in county reserves to fund different programs in the county’s 2021 budget.

Forecast

Monday forecast: Monitoring a risk for storms with severe weather possible

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
An unsettled weather pattern with several chances for storms this week

News

Kansas Democratic Party calls for transparency in Ron Ryckman COVID-19 diagnosis

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Chris Fisher
The Kansas Democratic Party is calling on the state's Republican Speaker of the House to be more transparent about his recent battle with the coronavirus.

News

Officer works two full-time jobs for Seaman schools and Silver Lake Police Department

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Officer Douglas Ashcraft works two full-time jobs for Seaman schools and Silver Lake Police Department.