Florida man arrested in connection with Atchison robbery

Mark Stephens, 26, of Melbourne, Fla., was arrested following an armed robbery Saturday afternoon at a cellphone store in Atchison, according to KAIR Radio.
Mark Stephens, 26, of Melbourne, Fla., was arrested following an armed robbery Saturday afternoon at a cellphone store in Atchison, according to KAIR Radio.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Florida man arrested Saturday afternoon following an armed robbery of a cellphone store, KAIR Radio reports.

The incident was reported around 2:45 p.m. Saturday at the Cricket Wireless location at 121 S. 8th St. in Atchison.

KAIR reports a man entered the store, showed the clerk a handgun he had near his waist and ordered the employee to get him iPhones from a locked box.

The individual also took phone accessories before he fled the scene in a vehicle that was parked near the store.

Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said officers obtained a vehicle description that was broadcast to other law enforcement agencies in the area.

A Nissan sport utility vehicle with Missouri tags that had been reported stolen from the Kansas City area was stopped around 4:30 p.m. Saturday on the shoulder of Interstate 29 near the Camden Point exit in Platte County, Missouri.

Officers then arrested a man identified as Mark Stephens, 26, of Melbourne, Fla.

KAIR reports Stephens was transported to the Platte County Jail in Platte City, Mo., where he was being held for Atchison police in connection with aggravated robbery.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details weren’t available early Monday.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

