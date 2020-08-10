Advertisement

Driver of car that ran over police motorcycle at Topeka car show arrested

Charles McNeal, 21, of Kansas City, Kan., was arrested in connection with driving under the influence and other traffic offenses following an incident in which the car he was driving ran through a barricade and struck a police motorcycle at a car show Saturday night at S.W. 10th Avenue and Harrison in downtown Topeka, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Aug. 10, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of a car that ran through a barricade and struck a police motorcycle during a Saturday night car show in downtown Topeka was arrested in connection with driving under the influence and other traffic offenses, authorities said.

The arrested man was identified as Charles McNeal, 21, of Kansas City, Kan.

Topeka police Lt. Manny Munoz said the incident occurred during the Cruisin’ the Capitol Car Show at S.W. 10th Avenue and Harrison.

Munoz said the car that went through the barricade hit a Topeka Police Department motorcycle and dragged it before striking two parked vehicles that were at the show.

The police officer wasn’t on the motorcycle at the time and no injuries were reported.

In addition to driving under the influence, Munoz said, McNeal was arrested in connection with driving around barricades and other traffic-related offenses.

