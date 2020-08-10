Advertisement

Dr Pepper trying to address soda shortage at grocery stores

In this Oct. 6, 2013, photo, Dr Pepper cans are refrigerated at Soldier Field in Chicago.
In this Oct. 6, 2013, photo, Dr Pepper cans are refrigerated at Soldier Field in Chicago.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By Travis Leder
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Many Dr Pepper fans have struggled to find the popular soda at grocery stores across the country, and the company says it is working on a solution.

The company said all flavors of Dr Pepper are impacted by the shortage, and it is working with its distribution partners to stock shelves.

“We appreciate your patience and encourage you to contact your local retailer directly for the most up-to-date availability of Dr Pepper products,” the company said in a tweet.

While Dr Pepper didn’t offer any specifics as to why the shortage is ongoing, it isn’t the only beverage company experiencing problems.

Coca-Cola has responded to many of its customers on Twitter addressing shortages with some of its brands.

“Due to extreme demand on certain products we are temporarily putting our focus on producing more of those beverages,” Coca-Cola tweeted to one person asking for more Cherry Vanilla Coke Zero.

Some cite an increased demand in aluminum cans as a primary reason for the shortage, and it is also impacting brewers.

“If Pepsi and Coca-cola are seeing issues, then these small breweries, there’s so many of us, and it will eventually trickle down and affect us,” Taylor Lander of Birmingham, Alabama-based Avondale Brewing told Gray Television affiliate WBRC.

Avondale Brewing has seen a significant increase in canned beer sales during the coronavirus pandemic while draft beer sales have slumped.

